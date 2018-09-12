Comet bus prepares to suspend service due to Hurricane Florence

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Comet bus plans to suspend all transit services in light of Hurricane Florence. Officials say they plan to stop taking passengers to and from locations after the 5:30PM departure Thursday from routine terminals.

This suspension will remain in place until further notice.

Also, A meeting previously scheduled to take place September 14th at the Cayce/West Columbia Library has now been canceled. A new public meeting has not been scheduled at this time.

You can continue to get inclement weather hotline by calling (803)255-7118 or click on the link below.

http://www.catchthecomet.org