Tyler Ryan Wednesday morning forecast

Today will start with patchy fog, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. We can expect isolated showers today, with temps in the low 90’s.

Looking ahead to Hurricane Florence, the 5AM update from the National Hurricane Center shows a potential southern shift, which is not great news for the Midlands. If the storm follows that track, it could make landfall on the SC/NC line, impacting Myrtle Beach for significantly, and have a much greater impact here.

As this storm continues to evolve and bear down on the east coast, we will pass along updates as we have them.