City says Hurricane Florence will not be a repeat of 2015 floods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today, the City of Columbia held a press conference to let people know that this storm will not be a repeat of the “Thousand Year” flood of 2015.

City leaders held the news conference to address the city’s emergency preparedness and safety precautions ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Officials say they feel like the city is well prepared.