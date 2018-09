Hurricane Florence: Some Residents in Carolina Beach staying put

Carolina Beach, NC (WOLO)–Both South Carolina and North Carolina are on high alert. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a stern warning for people to leave the coast, saying emergency services may not answer their call if people stay behind.

This as several people we spoke with say they have too much to lose and won’t be going anywhere as Florence inches closer. ABC Columbia’s Drew Bollea reports from Carolina Beach, NC.