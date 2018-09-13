New alert program provides citizens with time-sensitive information during Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia and Richland County have partnered to create an alert program designed to provide citizens with time-sensitive information.

The Columbia Richland Alerts (CRA) system will provide messages about public safety, severe weather, public meetings/hearings, traffic safety and street closures. The alerts are available through text-message, email, phones and other devices.

The city encourages all residents of Columbia and Richland County to register for these alerts. Register at www.columbiasc.net/911/citizens-alerts to receive alters about Hurricane Florence.