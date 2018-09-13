SC Governor on Florence “If you are in evacuation zones, now is the time to go”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster held a briefing Thursday to update South Carolina on the track of Hurricane Florence.

McMaster spoke from the command center at the State Emergency Management Division, along with key state leaders.

The Governor reminded those in evacuation zones that now is the time to get out, you need to leave now says McMaster.

The mandatory evacuation executive order remains in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach.

Evacuation shelter locations for those evacuating from the state’s northern and central coastal counties will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened.