Tyler Ryan's Friday Morning Forecast

As we prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, we can expect an increase in wind as well as the arrival of scattered showers. Depending on the track of this slow moving storm, once it fully makes landfall, the amount of rain that the Midlands may experience can vary greatly. Should the storm pass directly over or slightly to the south of the Capital City, the amount of rainfall will increase, conversely, should it pass more toward the north, the amount of rainfall totals changes significantly.

Remember, however, that the rainfall totals are not the whole story, as all the rain that continues to fall from the north and north west will make it’s way toward the Midlands through rivers and streams.