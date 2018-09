Richland Co. opens pet shelter during Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County has opened a shelter for pets to help evacuees during Tropical Storm Florence.

The Richland County Emergency Pet Facility is in response to most evacuation centers not allowing pets for health and safety reasons. The shelter is for cats and dogs only.

Owners are required to bring bedding, food, bowls and toys for their four legged companions.

The shelter is located at 3216 Broad River Rd.