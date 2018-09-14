Richland opens additional shelters in preparation of Hurricane Florence

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —Richland County is trying to help citizens stay out of harms way before and during Hurricane Florence and have opened additional shelters throughout the County to help evacuees in need of shelter.

Below is a list of places you can go to stay safe from the storm within Richland County:

Richland County Shelters:



Ridge View High School, 4801 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

Francis Burns United Methodist, 5616 Farrow Road, Columbia

Scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

Shandon Baptist, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia

Temple of Faith, 2850 Congaree Road, Gadsden

Trinity Church, 1501 Hallbrook Drive, Columbia

Washington Street UMC, 1401 Washington St., Columbia



Pet-friendly Shelters:

Grace UMC, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia

Shandon UMC, 3407 Devine St., Columbia

Richland County has released this list of items on their Facebook page of things you may want to bring with you if you are planning to stay in a shelter.

