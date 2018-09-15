Comet to Resume Bus Service

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to a press release COMET, Central Midlands Transit, will resume limited bus service on Sunday 9/16 and full service on Monday 9/17.

Service had been suspended during Tropical Storm Florence.

Sunday, COMET will offer dial-a-ride service.

According to the release, customers can call (803) 255-7100 for a ride starting at 11:00 a.m., at least one hour in advance and state the bus stop location at which the customer is boarding.

Full service will resume on Monday with free rides offered throughout the week ending next Saturday.