Florence death toll now at 11 after another confirmed death in NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP, WOLO) – Florence has claimed another life as it churns over the Carolinas. The death toll now stands at 11, including 10 in North Carolina and one in South Carolina. Authorities say some other fatalities were unrelated.

#BREAKING AP reports death toll from Florence now at 11. Includes 10 in North Carolina and 1 in SC. Causes range from flooding, fire, to victims knocked over by wind. — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) September 15, 2018

The cause of the fatalities ranged from flooding to fire to electrocution.

A day after blowing ashore with 90 mph (145 kph) winds, Florence practically parked itself over land all day long and poured on the rain. With rivers rising toward record levels, thousands of people were ordered to evacuate for fear the next few days could bring the most destructive round of flooding in North Carolina history.

#BREAKING All SC evacuation orders will end tomorrow at 9 a.m. @henrymcmaster just made the announcement lifting the remaining Horry and Georgetown County evacuation orders, effective in the morning. #SCnews — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) September 15, 2018

As of 5 p.m., Florence was centered about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, inching west at 2 mph (4 kph) — not even as fast as a person walking. Its winds were down to 45 mph (75 kph). With half of the storm still out over the Atlantic, Florence continued to collect warm ocean water and dump it on land.