Joint Base Charleston opens airfield for Florence recovery operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Joint Base Charleston opens airfield today to start recovery operations for Florence.

Joint Base officials announced at 9 a.m. that the joint airfield will open for limited recovery operations aircraft only.

Joint Base Charleston is responsible for the runways shared by the base and Charleston International Airport.

Col. Clint ZumBrunnen’s, 437th Airlift Wing commander, decision to re-open the airfield to commercial and general aviation will be contingent upon the recent evacuation order lifts from Governor Henry McMaster.

Charleston residents and members of Joint Base Charleston can receive accurate and up-to-date Hurricane Florence information on their website, jbcharleston.jb.mil.

