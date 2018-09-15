Saturday morning Hurricane Florence update

Hurricane Florence continues to SLOWLY move west toward the Midlands. The storm continues to hammer the North Carolina and South Carolina coast. The storm, which is now a Tropical Storm, based on wind speed, is moving about 5 miles an hour.

It is important to understand that if you are waking up this morning and thinking that there isn’t a lot going on, the storm hasn’t really begun for the Midlands. It is important to maintain precautions, as we are under a National Weather Service Tropical Storm Warning until Sunday evening.