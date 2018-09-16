Columbia Relief Taking Donations for Florence Victims
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–One organization is putting together the relief effort right here in the Midlands.
Columbia Relief has set up drop off locations across the area for items storm victims may need.
The organization is working in partnership with Harvest Hope, the Red Cross, the United Way and other organizations.
They’re looking for items like cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing, food, and water.
Drop Off Locations:
First Nazareth Baptist Church
Mad Platter
Columbia Convention Center
Bailey Law Firm
South Carolina Republican Party
The Compass Food Pantry
Accountant & Tax Source Inc
R & R Thrift Store
A3 Communications, Inc. (Irmo, SC)
South Carolina Democratic Party
Man of Honor Barber & Grooming
701 Whaley
Craft and Draft
UofSC Alumni Association
UofSC School of Law
UofSC Rice Athletic Center
UofSC Visitor’s Center
UofSC Leadership and Service Center
Harvest Hope Columbia
Harvest Hope Florence
Harvest Hope Pee Dee
Harvest Hope Greenville
Jim Hudson Lexus
Jim Hudson Audi
Jim Hudson Buick/GMC/Cadillac
Jim Hudson Ford
Jim Hudson Toyota
Nickelodeon Theatre
Building Better Communities (Reid Chapel AME Church Family Life Center)
Planet Fitness Cayce
Spring Valley Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church
Grace Church of Columbia