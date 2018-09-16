Columbia Relief Taking Donations for Florence Victims

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–One organization is putting together the relief effort right here in the Midlands.

Columbia Relief has set up drop off locations across the area for items storm victims may need.

The organization is working in partnership with Harvest Hope, the Red Cross, the United Way and other organizations.

They’re looking for items like cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing, food, and water.

Drop Off Locations:

First Nazareth Baptist Church

Mad Platter

Columbia Convention Center

Bailey Law Firm

South Carolina Republican Party

The Compass Food Pantry

Accountant & Tax Source Inc

R & R Thrift Store

A3 Communications, Inc. (Irmo, SC)

South Carolina Democratic Party

Man of Honor Barber & Grooming

701 Whaley

Craft and Draft

UofSC Alumni Association

UofSC School of Law

UofSC Rice Athletic Center

UofSC Visitor’s Center

UofSC Leadership and Service Center

Harvest Hope Columbia

Harvest Hope Florence

Harvest Hope Pee Dee

Harvest Hope Greenville

Jim Hudson Lexus

Jim Hudson Audi

Jim Hudson Buick/GMC/Cadillac

Jim Hudson Ford

Jim Hudson Toyota

Nickelodeon Theatre

Building Better Communities (Reid Chapel AME Church Family Life Center)

Planet Fitness Cayce

Spring Valley Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church

Grace Church of Columbia