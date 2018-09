I-95 is currently closed due to flooding from Florence

Dillon, S.C. (WOLO) – I-95 is currently closed due to flooding from Florence.

SCDOT officials say I-95 is closed from Exit 181 (SC 38) to Exit 190 (SC 34).

The continued impacts of Hurricane Florence have caused flooding throughout Dillon county.

SCDOT advises you to avoid this area completely as there is not a passable detour at this time.

Check back with more updates at abccolumbia.com.