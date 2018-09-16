Jaguars promote former Gamecock from practice squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted first-year RB Brandon Wilds from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man active roster. To make room, the Jaguars released WR Rashad Greene Sr.

Wilds, a former Gamecock and graduate of Blythewood High School, spent the majority of the 2017 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad after previously spending time with Cleveland, the New York Jets and Atlanta. Wilds, who spent the entire 2018 offseason with Jacksonville, was waived during final roster reductions on Sept. 1, 2018 before rejoining the team’s practice squad on Sept. 2. Wilds will wear No. 34 for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have 53 players on their active roster.