Rain From Florence Continues Sunday

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Tropical Depression Florence continues to drop rain throughout the Midlands, with continues showers and wind all afternoon.  The stop also continues to hit the NC/SC boarder very hard.

Categories: Local News, News, Weather
Share

Related

Columbia Relief Taking Donations for Florence Vict...
SCE&G Customer Outage information
SCDOT lists current road closures due to dam failu...
Closures and Cancellations due to Florence

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android