Rain From Florence Continues Sunday Sep 16, 2018 9:16 AM EDT Rob Dew, Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Tropical Depression Florence continues to drop rain throughout the Midlands, with continues showers and wind all afternoon. The stop also continues to hit the NC/SC boarder very hard. Categories: Local News, News, Weather ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Columbia Relief Taking Donations for Florence Vict... SCE&G Customer Outage information SCDOT lists current road closures due to dam failu... Closures and Cancellations due to Florence