Schools in the Midlands reopen Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Most students in the Midlands will be returning to class Monday morning.

All Lexington and Richland County Districts announced today that they will operate on a normal schedule. Sumter County Schools will also be back on schedule tomorrow.

Schools in Kershaw County will be on a two-hour delay.

