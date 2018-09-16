Sunday Morning Forecast

Tyler Ryan's Sunday Morning Florence Update

Rain continues to pound North and South Carolina as we roll into Sunday morning. The storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression, with sustained winds at 35 MPH. The center of the storm has passed Columbia on it’s way to the west and northwest toward Greenville. The majority of the rain and very rough weather remains along the North Carolina boarder, with thunder showers, wind, and the possibility of tornadoes in that area.

Here in the Midlands, we will continue to experience rain on and off for the majority of the day, and as always use caution if you are out on the roads.