How to help survivors of Florence here in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Florence hammered parts of the Carolinas, caused severe flooding in some areas and tragically several people died.

New Bern and Wilmington, North Carolina were hit particularly hard.

Many people are in shelters and those that remained in their homes are without electricity, food and necessary hygiene essentials

Several state and local agencies in both the Carolinas are collecting supplies to send to those hardest hit.

Here’s how you can help right here at home:

PLEASE RT! We are working with @scleoa & @SCPoliceChiefs to coordinate a multi-site donation drop off to help people impacted by #HurricaneFlorence. ITEMS NEEDED: bottled water, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items. pic.twitter.com/I2ThcsSZkJ — Serve And Connect (@ServeAndConnect) September 17, 2018

We’ve teamed up with @ServeAndConnect, @scleoa, @SCPoliceChiefs and @HarvestHopeFB to collect donations following #HurricaneFlorence. Please share this information to help us spread the word. The items will be taken to the Pee Dee at the end of the week.#LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/jeo5nWuGdr — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 17, 2018