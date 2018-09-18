Richland County searches for suspected burglar

Richand Co., SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help them find a suspect wanted for an August 2nd burglary . Authorities say the incident happened at Carolina Bingo in the 27 hundred block of Decker Boulevard.

Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies say they believe the suspect cut through a front door of the business to get inside. Deputies observed that the suspect also cut into an ATM before getting away with an unknown amount of cash.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video provided to ABC Columbia News from RCSD posted below. If you recognize this man or the car seen leaving the scene you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC