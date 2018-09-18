Connor Shaw accepts new position after moving on from coaching

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Connor Shaw, the all-time winningest quarterback at the University of South Carolina, has been appointed as a sales representative for Colonial Life in the Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina.

Shaw won 27 games at South Carolina from 2010-2013. He’s also the school’s career leader in completion percentage (65.5 percent), second in career passing touchdowns (56) and fourth in career passing yards (6,074). He’s the 22nd all-time leading rusher in school history with 1,683 yards on the ground.

“I’m really excited about being an entrepreneur and building a business and knowing I have 1,200 teammates ready to help,” Shaw said. “It’s geared toward helping families. If being a quarterback taught me anything, it was the importance of people being there to help and protect you when you need it the most. That’s exactly why I joined Colonial Life.”

