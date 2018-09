Deadly shooting investigation ongoing

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) —-The Richland County Sheriffs Department is investigating a

homicide after a man was discovered dead in his truck September 10th.

Investigators say the truck was parked on the 1- thousand block of Prescott Road in Columbia.

Deputies say the man inside was discovered shot in the upper body.

If you have any information call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME -SC.