Krzeczowski Earns National Player of the Week Honor

Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer junior Mikayla Krzeczowski has been named the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week, the organization announced today. The award is the first national weekly recognition the Gamecocks have received since Oct. 17, 2016, when Kaleigh Kurtz earned the honor.

The Douglasville, Ga., native dominated in the 2-0 win over then-No. 11 Tennessee. Her shutout streak is up to three games, and up to a total of 181 minutes. The junior goalkeeper repeatedly made incredible saves against the Volunteers and finished with a season-high seven saves to keep Tennessee scoreless for the first time this season.

Krzeczowski was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, which is the team’s first SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor since October 2017.

“Mikayla showed what an excellent goalkeeper she is this past weekend,” head coach Shelley Smith said. “What makes a good goalkeeper is not only when they make big saves, but help limiting the amount of shots other teams have. I am happy to see her being recognized after a great shutout to start SEC play.”

With 29 clean sheets, Krzeczowski is now tied for second in career shutouts with Gamecock great Sabrina D’Angelo, who currently plays with the NWSL’s top team, the North Carolina Courage. She is just two off the program record, held by Mollie Patton with 31.

Krzeczowski now has four clean sheets this season, with the Tennessee shutout being the first on the road. The award is the fourth in her career at South Carolina with her last coming in the fourth week of the 2017 season when she shut out Clemson.

Up next for No. 13 South Carolina (7-1-0, 1-0-0 SEC) is Mississippi State (7-1-0, 0-1-0 SEC) on Thu., Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll, but fell in their opening SEC match with No. 9 Auburn, 3-0.

Make sure to follow the Gamecocks on Twitter and Instagram (@GamecockWSoccer) and on Facebook so you do not miss any content during the 2018 season.