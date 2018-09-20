AC Flora students face several charges after fight

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have been arrested two AC Flora High School students after an incident at the school Thursday.

Authorities say 17 year old Kennedy Deasia Cofield is charged with aggravated breach of peace, affray and carrying a weapon on school grounds. Deputies say a 15-year-old student who has not been identified will also face the same charges.

According to officials around Thursday afternoon, Cofield was involved in an argument with a 15-year-old student. The students were in the hall way arguing when Deputies say Cofield started spraying pepper spray on everyone in the vicinity of the 15-year-old.

School administrators were able to separate them and move the other students out of harm’s way. At that time, Cofield and the minor got into another altercation, which resulted in Cofield spraying everyone in the area around her again. Several students received medical treatment on location from EMS. Cofield is being transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The 15-year-old has been released to her parents.