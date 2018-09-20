Childhood cancer patients give doctors a sweet surprise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital thanked their doctors in a whimsical way Wednesday afternoon, by throwing a pie in their face.

Children with cancer and blood disorders were invited to throw a cream pie in the face of their care givers to celebrate the strength and resilience.

The Children’s Center for Cancer and blood disorders at Palmetto Health treats more than 120 pediatric cancer patients and 700 children with blood disorders each year.