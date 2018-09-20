Main Street Ice skates across town

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, Main Street ICE, has been a holiday pastime for the downtown area for eight years, but this winter it is moving to a new location.

The city announced Thursday that the rink will be moving to the Columbiana Centre in the Harbison area. Along with the move, the attraction will change names to Columbia’s Holiday ICE.

Guest can lace up their skates starting Thanksgiving Day through January 21, 2019. Fees, hours of operation and special holiday hours will be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.