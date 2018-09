Which Storm Dropped More Rain – Harvey or Florence?

With all the flooding from Hurricane Florence, you might have wondered where that storm stacks up against other heavy flooding storms like Harvey. The Weather Channel did an analysis on this and it turns out that it’s not even close. Harvey dropped A LOT more rain. Here’s the link to the full article. https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2018-09-19-hurricane-florence-harvey-north-carolina