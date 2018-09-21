Farmers lose livestock in devastating floods from Hurricane Florence

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The flooding from Hurricane Florence has affected millions, and ABC’s Andrea Blanford has the full story of how farmers have seen their livestock decimated.

