Redhawks pummel Fairfield Central

By: Ben Parsons

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO) – Westwood hosted Fairfield Central Friday night.

The Redhawks rode their high-powered offense to a 48-20 victory.

Westwood (4-0) will begin region play next week against South Pointe, while Fsirfield Central (1=5) hosts Keenan.