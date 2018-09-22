Gamecock pitcher Logan Chapman tears UCL

By: Kat Polowczyk

Gamecock pitcher Logan Champan tore his UCL, according to a tweet from Chapman’s former high school coach.

Chapman is expected to undergo “Tommy John” surgery, which is the standard procedure for UCL injuries. The recovery typically takes a year and a half which is expected to keep Chapman off the field into the 2019 season.

Chapman was expected to be the top pitcher for the Gamecocks this spring. Last season Champan threw 60 innings, made 14 starts as well as having 55 strikeouts, 34 walks, and a 5.85 ERA.

Prayers for one of my former players @logan_chapman11 as he will be having surgery to repair his UCL. I know he'll come back stronger than ever. — Josh Warner (@Josh_Warner7) September 22, 2018