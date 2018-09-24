Ambassador Haley Refutes Claim That 25th Amendment was Ever Discussed

New York, NY (WOLO, CNN)– UN Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley weighed in on the situation surrounding Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Monday.

Rosenstein is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump Thursday following reports Monday that he would be fired or hand in his resignation.

That came after Friday reports that Rosenstein floated the idea of wearing a wire to record President Trump and suggested evoking the 25th amendment which would remove the president on the grounds that he is unfit for office.

Speaking at the UN Monday, Haley said the idea that anyone considered the 25th amendment is preposterous.

“Literally, I have never once been in the White House where that conversation has happened.” said Haley.

“I am not aware of any Cabinet member that are even talking about that.

It is completely and totally absurd. No one is questioning the President at all.

If anything, we’re trying to keep up the pace with him in the fact that he has a lot that he wants to accomplish very quickly.

And we’re going to continue to support him in the way he does that.”