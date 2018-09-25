Family believes Columbia Animal Shelter, city ordinance killed their 13-year-old dog

A Midlands family is left heartbroken and says their beloved dog, Lilly, was traumatized.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Cockerell family said a city ordinance is to blame for what they say was a “wonderful, loving life” end in an “awful and tragic way.”

“She was like, ‘mommy, take me home, I’m here mommy.” So it’s really heartbreaking,” Elena Cockerell said, Lilly’s owner. The Cockerell family recalls visiting their Lhasa Apso, Lilly, every day at the Columbia Animal Services Shelter once they realized she was missing Thursday night. By Friday, the Cockerell family had found Lilly, but because Lilly was not spayed, the shelter could not release her back to her family.

“We are trying to control the animal population and the breeding population. The animal shelter has been very successful over the last 10 years or so of reducing the reproduction cycle of animals,” Robert Anderson said, the City of Columbia’s Public Works director.

The City ordinance said before a dog is re-claimed by their family, the pet must be spayed or neutered. The Cockerell family said their 13-year old dog wasn’t healthy enough to undergo the surgery and refused permission to perform the procedure. That is when they say the shelter said they can either pay for the spaying and get their dog back, or Lilly will be claimed by the shelter. The Cockerell’s finally gave in.

“Immediately after we got Lilly back in the car she was crying. Actually crying. And we’ve never heard her cry like that. And she was pretty much just a vegetable in our arms,” Anya Cockerell said, Lilly’s owner.

Just two days after the spaying surgery, Lilly died from pneumonia and sepsis. Their vet said is because the shelter spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped the elderly dog all at once, weakening her immune system.

“They performed an unnecessary surgery on a dog that did not need it. Give her shots she did not need. They put this dog through absolute hell,” Mark Cockerell said, Lilly’s owner.

“I haven’t confirmed the dog lost it’s life. So I think that, anytime that an animal loses its life, a family pet, a family friend, they become part of you. It’s very disheartening. And it really does pull at your heartstrings,” Anderson said.

The ordinance states a vet can send a letter saying the spay or neuter procedure is not right for the animal, but all the vets the family contacted said they would have to evaluate Lilly first… but she was stuck at the shelter. Now, the Cockerell family said they want the city ordinance to change so no other family has to go through this.

“At no point did they think about the welfare of Lilly. At no point. This was all business. This was very cold,” Mark said.

The family has hired an attorney and hope to get a meeting with Mayor Benjamin. The Director of Public Works said they reached out to the Cockerell family so they can have a conversation about what went wrong, and what they can do better.