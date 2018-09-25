Mommy Drill Sergeant tells story through son’s eyes

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —One Midlands mother is proving she can do it all.

Ayan Mobley is a mother, a Drill Sergeant, and now she’s adding author to that list.

Mobley’s first book “My mommy is a Drill Sergeant” was published this summer.

The book is told from the perspective of her son and explains about army basic training and what his mom does as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Jackson.

Mobley said writing the book from her son’s perspective was an important theme of the book. And she is just getting started. Mobley says this is just the first of many books she plans to write.