Operation Clear Track kicks off Rail Safety Week

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – This week is Rail Safety Week in South Carolina.

On Tuesday morning, the Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies kicked off Operation Clear Track. The idea is to promote awareness of railroad crossing laws and prevent railway accidents.

“People make the poor decision to go around the barriers once they’re deployed,” said Lance Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol “We still see people even with a train coming, decide to cross the track or walk on the track. It creates a dangerous situation not only for the pedestrians but for the vehicles as well.”

Federal research shows every three hours in the U.S. a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

According to federal data, South Carolina ranks 9th in the total of train related fatalities.