SC State Fair announces Fantasia concert already sold out

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It looks like there are a lot of fantasia fanatics in South Carolina.

Tuesday the South Carolina State Fair announced the 2004 American Idol winner’s October 16th appearance at the state fair is sold out.

The folks at the fair say they are overwhelmed by the response.
The South Carolina State Fair runs from October 10th through the 21st.

Below is a link to some of the other performers slated to perform for the 2018 State Fair on the Pepsi Grand Stand. https://www.scstatefair.org/

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Entertainment News, Local News, News, Richland, State
Share

Related

Public safety checkpoints scheduled in Lexington o...
Lexington Police help parents protect precious car...
Operation Clear Track kicks off Rail Safety Week
Court suspends Solicitor Johnson’s law licen...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android