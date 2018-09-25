SC State Fair announces Fantasia concert already sold out

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It looks like there are a lot of fantasia fanatics in South Carolina.

Tuesday the South Carolina State Fair announced the 2004 American Idol winner’s October 16th appearance at the state fair is sold out.

The folks at the fair say they are overwhelmed by the response.

The South Carolina State Fair runs from October 10th through the 21st.

Fantasia fans: you’ve already filled the venue! #Fantasia is now sold out.

🎟️s for Scotty McCreery, Bret Michaels, Trace Adkins, The Temptations and the Four Tops, and Matthew West and Jeremy Camp are still available. Remember to catch our free concerts—Tokyo Joe & La Poderosa! pic.twitter.com/wCNU7y61fF — SC State Fair (@SCStateFair) September 25, 2018

Below is a link to some of the other performers slated to perform for the 2018 State Fair on the Pepsi Grand Stand. https://www.scstatefair.org/