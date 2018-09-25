Wanted man accused of sexual assaulting woman with hands and gun

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia police are hoping you can help them in their search for a man suspected of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her.

Investigators say earlier this month Gregory Roberts forced a woman he knew to his home where he repeatedly assaulted her with his hands and a gun.

Police say the woman was able to escape and flag down a motorist who took her to the Columbia Police Department.

Take a close look, if you know where Roberts is call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

#Crimestoppers | Help us locate criminal sexual conduct suspect Gregory Roberts, Jr. He’s considered armed & dangerous. Here’s more about the allegations:https://t.co/gZLvRLuy3x pic.twitter.com/xMgxMviXyZ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 25, 2018