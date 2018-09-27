SC State looks for first win of the season at NC A&T

GREENSBORO, NC—South Carolina State will meet league rival N.C. A&T State Thursday (Sept. 27th) in the Battle of the Borders at BB&T Stadium. The game will be televised live on ESPNU with an 7:30 p.m. (EST) kickoff.

South Carolina State leads the overall series 32-21-2 over N.C. A&T State. The last time the two teams met the Aggies knocked off the Bulldogs 21-7 (Sept. 30th ,2017) in Orangeburg.

LAST TIMEOUT: The Bulldogs suffered a tough 17-7 setback to visiting Norfolk State on last week at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Junior wide receiver Demontrez Burroughs had a solid day catching with five (5) catches for 105-yards and one touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Chad Gilchrest spearheaded SCSU defense with 11 tackles, 1.5 TFL.

Meanwhile, Morgan State pulled off the biggest upset of the year so far knocking off Defending MEAC Champion N.C. A&T 16-13. The loss snapped the Aggies longest current winning streak in nation with 15, and current 11-game home winning streak. With the loss, N.C. A&T dropped from being nationally-ranked No.2 to No. 13 in this week’s FCS I-AA poll.

You can follow this week’s game on all SC State social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) and also on Kiss 103.1 FM (WLXC), 90.3 FM (WSSB) and internet at Kiss-1031.com on the Bulldog Football Radio Network with play-by-play announcer Ernest Robinson (Host of the Buddy Pough Show) and analyst William “Bill” Hamilton (Retired SID).