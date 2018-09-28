Kershaw County Deputies arrest suspect in high speed pursuit

KERSHAW COUNTY, (WOLO)–According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, a man is behind bars after a high speed chase.

Deputies say narcotics investigators obeserved a drug transaction taking place at a motel in Lugoff, SC.

Deputies say one of the investigators approached the occupants of a car being operated by 20 year old Travis Zidel Jiles. Investigators say they found a bag of marijuana in Jiles lap.

Deputies say when they told Jiles to turn off the car, he drove off, nearly hitting two deputies.

Deputies say Jiles lost control of the vehicle, then fled on foot. He was arrested.

Jiles is facing charges of intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for a blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol

and resisting arrest following a high speed pursuit.