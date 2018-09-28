USC unveils new technology lab, announces several expansions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina unveiled a new Digital Transformation Lab where students can research a variety of real world application from robotics to home appliances.

The university announced several expansions in partnerships with corporate giants during the unveiling. IBM, Samsung, Siemens and Yaskawa were among those expanding their partnership.

IBM’s partnership agreement also includes a new industrial Internet of Things research lab where studies of their inter-connectivity of individual systems and devices will take place.