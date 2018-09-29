Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence exits Syracuse game with injury

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the Tigers game against Syracuse in the second quarter after taking a shot to the head.

Lawrence, a true freshman making his first career start, was running along the sideline when Evan Foster hit him. Lawrence stayed down for several minutes before walking off on his own power.

After getting evaluated in the injury tent on the sideline, the Clemson training staff took away his helmet and took him into the locker room.

The injury to Lawrence creates a massive problem for the Tigers. Earlier in the week, after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Lawrence would be his starter, veteran Kelly Bryant said he would transfer. Bryant started the first four games of the season and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff semifinals a year ago.