Food trucks wanted for Midlands industrial park

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)- A South Carolina city industrial park is searching for more food trucks to feed its employees.

Gregg Robinson, executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, says the local industrial park doesn’t have a lot of food vendors nearby. Robinson told The Orangeburg Times and Democrat that the workers need quick lunch options.

A food truck offering fried fish and barbecue heads to the industrial park on average about twice a month. Robinson says that’s been well-received.

“We have some of the best cooks around,” Tyrone Dash said. “These are some country young ladies that know how to make good, nutritious soul food.”

Officials are hoping to get food trucks onsite daily.

“We’re trying to come up with a motto that will fit the requirements of the people,” Dash said.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says the downtown revitalization association will gauge which vendors were most popular at a recent craft beer and food truck festival and will send the county a list to pursue for the industrial park.

D & B’s has been setting up shop around the park for a little more than a month, bringing in an average of 300 customers.

“It’s been an honor to be able to work with the county,” Dash said. “They’re some really great people. They have some good plans to grow the community and improve the quality of life for everybody.”