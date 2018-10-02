SC Voter Registration Deadline Extended due to Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina voters now have more time to register to vote before the November general election.

Today the State Election Commission announced a court has ordered the voter registration deadline to be extended to October 17 due to Hurricane Florence.

The Attorney General, Alan Wilson, last week, asked for the extension saying many residents were displaced and some State voter registration offices were closed due to the flooding.

The October 17th deadline applies to voters in all counties.