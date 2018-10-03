Life Living Ministries Presents: “GUNS” A Play About Gun Violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Join Good Morning Columbia’s very own Curtis Wilson, as he talks with Life Living Ministries about their upcoming play, “GUNS.”

Curtis speaks with Senior Pastor Karlton Dixon and First Lady Lisa Dixon about how their play will teach the audience about the dangers and impact of gun violence.

“GUNS” will premiere for one day only on Saturday, October 6th at the Life Living Ministries church on 6708 Two Notch Rd. in Columbia.

The play starts at 2 p.m. and it’s free to the public.