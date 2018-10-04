American Dream: The SBA’s disasters relief programs

Tyler Ryan learns about the US Small Business Administration offers several programs for businesses after a disaster

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– As many residents in North and South Carolina continue to deal with post Hurricane Florence damage and rebuilding, there are many businesses that also face the process.

The US Small Business Administration has several programs aimed at helping small business owners with disaster relief.

According to the SBA’s Martin Short, an estimated 25 percent of businesses do not reopen after a disaster like a flood, fire, or other event. He suggests that businesses have a disaster preparedness plan in effect, which includes natural and man-made risk assessments. Short also says to ensure the list is updated.

The SBA, according to Short provides low interest, long-term disaster relief loans to businesses of of all sizes, including non-profit organizations. The relief can provide funding to the business owner for things like home mortgage and rent as well.

You can learn more HERE.