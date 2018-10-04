Hazmat situation shuts down I-26 EB near Irmo; overnight delays expected

IRMO, SC (WOLO)  – A wreck on Interstate 26 shut down the eastbound lanes Thursday (10/4) evening around 5:45.

It happened near the 106 mile marker. Traffic is being rerouted for the accident involving two tractor trailers and multiple vehicles.

According to the Irmo Fire Chief, a hazardous waste material on one of the tractor trailers was leaking, requiring hazmat crews.

The Fire Chief says the waste poses no harm to the public but stopping and cleaning up the leak could take hours. He was hopeful the process would be over by Friday morning rush hour.

According to fire crews on scene, one of the trucks was carrying industrial solid waste. It’s packaging was breached and started leaking vapors. Hazmat crews have to secure that before any lanes can be reopened. That could happen by 11 p.m.

One person had to be extricated and six patients were transported to local hospitals. All had non life-threatening injuries.

The Irmo Fire Department and Columbia Fire Departments were working the scene.

