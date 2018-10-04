Hazmat situation shuts down I-26 EB near Irmo; overnight delays expected

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – A wreck on Interstate 26 shut down the eastbound lanes Thursday (10/4) evening around 5:45.

It happened near the 106 mile marker. Traffic is being rerouted for the accident involving two tractor trailers and multiple vehicles.

According to the Irmo Fire Chief, a hazardous waste material on one of the tractor trailers was leaking, requiring hazmat crews.

I-26 EB has been a mess for several hours tonight. Traffic was backed up for miles. A portion of it was shut down after a crash involving tractor trailers. pic.twitter.com/QpWk5kRmyb — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) October 5, 2018

The Fire Chief says the waste poses no harm to the public but stopping and cleaning up the leak could take hours. He was hopeful the process would be over by Friday morning rush hour.

According to fire crews on scene, one of the trucks was carrying industrial solid waste. It’s packaging was breached and started leaking vapors. Hazmat crews have to secure that before any lanes can be reopened. That could happen by 11 p.m.

#DEVELOPING A hazardous waste leak from a tractor trailer wreck could have I26 EB shut down over night. The wreck happened near mile marker 106 near Irmo and Lexington. 6 people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (????: @IrmoFire) pic.twitter.com/r7C0smJ41b — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) October 5, 2018

One person had to be extricated and six patients were transported to local hospitals. All had non life-threatening injuries.

The Irmo Fire Department and Columbia Fire Departments were working the scene.