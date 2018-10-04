Information about the suspected Florence shooter

Florence S.C. (WOLO) – The man, police say, is the shooter in the Florence County incident that left one officer dead and six others wounded, has been identified as Fred Hopkins.

ABC Florence affiliate, WPDE, compiled information from public records on the 74-year-old.

Hopkins remains hospitalized due to a fall that happened during the standoff. According to Hopkin’s Facebook page, he is a Vietnam Veteran.

Hopkins was admitted to the SC Bar association to be an attorney in 1980, but he was disbarred four years later according to public records for wrongfully collected Attorney’s fees.

According to the 12th Judicial Circuits public index, Hopkins was charged in 2014 for public disorderly conduct.

In 2015, Hopkins spent 30 days in jail for an ordinance violation.