For the Health of It: Understanding COPD

Hima Dalal explains COPD complications and treatments to Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflows. According to Vital Energy founder Hima Dalal, COPD can be caused by many factors including smoking, heart disease, lung cancer, exposure to toxic gas, and asthma. Symptoms can include breathing difficulty, cough, mucus, and wheezing. COPD is an obstructive and progressive airway disease associated with reduction in daily physical activity and psychological problems related to poor health and low quality of life.

In pulmonary rehab, you will work with your O.T and P.T to improve your physical condition. Dalal says that you will learn from your expert O.T and P.T how to gradually and safely progress to improve your shortness of breath and how to exercise to increase muscle strength and endurance to help improve cardiovascular endurance. You will also learn how to properly pace and conserve your energy using breathing techniques and energy conservation techniques.

You will also learn about medications, nutrition, and relaxation techniques. You will learn how to complete ADLs and homemaking tasks with less shortness of breath. Finally, you will learn how to cope with COPD without anxiety or panic attacks and without depression.

Dalal says not to hesistate to reach out to O.T and P.T professionals to help improve your quality of life.