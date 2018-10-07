WATCH: Gamecocks recap marathon win against Missouri Saturday Oct 7, 2018 1:46 AM EDT Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch the Gamecocks recap their 37-35 win over Missouri Saturday. Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks Tags: Gamecocks ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Scarnecchia’s 3 TDs lead Gamecocks to 37-35 win vs... USC implementing heat management plan for Missouri... Bentley’s status in question, as Gamecocks h... Jake Bentley not expected to start versus Missouri...