I-20 Reopens After Fatal Accident on Sunday: SC Highway Patrol

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say I-20 is back open this morning after a fatal accident Sunday.

Troopers say around 8 p.m., a Jeep and a Hyundai collided on I-20 east bound.

Authorities say although no one was injured in that crash, one of the victims got out of their vehicle and attempted to cross the median on I-20 west bound, near mile marker 59.

The person got hit by multiple vehicles and died on scene from those injuries.

The accident closed I-20 overnight to clear up the wreckage.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.